The Internet of ransomware things!

Today's comic was inspired by the upcoming book:
Ransomware: Defending Against Digital Extortion
by Allan Liska and Timothy Gallo!

The JoyPoll was...

What would be the most devastating home appliance of yours for hackers to hack?

  • My fridge.
  • My lights.
  • My door locks.
  • My toilet.
  • My coffee maker, oh godz no, not that!!!

About us...

The Joy of Tech is a comic about technology and pop culture, created by Nitrozac and Snaggy, and updated three times a week. We like to feature the people and events that are making today's tech and pop culture news.

We've been making comics on the web since early 1999, and The Joy of Tech is now in its, whoa... 16th year.





We currently live on Vancouver Island, Canada, where we have a lovely perspective of the silicon valleys to the south. We make The Joy of Tech using Apple computers, mostly on our MacBook Pros, running Mac OS X. We use software from Apple, Adobe, BBedit, OpenOffice.org, and others, including Microsoft (yep, we do use Microsoft Office for Mac on occasion). Nitrozac uses a Wacom tablet to draw her illustrations.


 

